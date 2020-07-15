No new worries for Watford boss Nigel Pearson

Football

Share







The Hornets boosted their survival hopes with midweek victory over Norwich.

Watford have no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s Premier League visit of Newcastle.

Tuesday’s win over Norwich means the Hornets sit three points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining.

Head coach Nigel Pearson will be pleased to have all of those who faced the Canaries fit and available once again as Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (Achilles) remain the trio of players sidelined through injury.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is hoping for a treble injury boost ahead of the game at Vicarage Road.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles (ankle) and frontmen Miguel Almiron (thigh) and Allan Saint-Maximin (fatigue) all missed the 5-0 midweek defeat at Manchester City, but could return at Vicarage Road, as did striker Andy Carroll (groin), who also has a chance of being involved.

However, midfielders Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are still missing with hamstring injuries while defenders Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark continue to work their way back towards full fitness.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Gomes, Masina, Femenia, Holebas, Mariappa, Cathcart, Dawson, Kabasele, Cleverley, Chalobah, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Quina, Penaranda, Pereyra, Sarr, Deeney, Welbeck, Pedro, Gray, Pussetto.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Yedlin, Rose, Krafth, Lazaro, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Bentaleb, Shelvey, M. Longstaff, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Allan, Young, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle, Muto.