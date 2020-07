Veteran goalkeeper Adam Federici leaves Stoke

UK

Share







The 35-year-old made 14 appearances for the Potters in all competitions.

Adam Federici has left Stoke following the expiration of his contract.

Goalkeeper Federici, 35, made 14 appearances for the Potters in all competitions after arriving at the club from Bournemouth in the summer of 2018.

Stephen Ward and Mame Diouf have signed short-term extensions to take them up to the end of the current season.