No new injury concerns for West Ham ahead of clash with Watford

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass looks unlikely to be involved because of a back problem.

West Ham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Friday’s clash with fellow relegation battlers Watford at the London Stadium.

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass, yet to feature since the season restart because of a back problem, has been training but it looks unlikely he will be involved.

Boss David Moyes said on Thursday that forward Felipe Anderson was “getting a bit closer” to a comeback after missing three games with a hamstring issue.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson expects to pick from the same squad as he did for Saturday’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Troy Deeney continues to manage a knee situation but Pearson said it was not a significant concern.

Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (Achilles) remain sidelined through injury.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Rice, Noble, Fornals, Soucek, Bowen, Antonio, Randolph, Johnson, Balbuena, Lanzini, Masuaku, Wilshere, Yarmolenko, Haller, Ajeti.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Gomes, Masina, Femenia, Holebas, Mariappa, Cathcart, Dawson, Kabasele, Cleverley, Chalobah, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Quina, Penaranda, Pereyra, Sarr, Deeney, Welbeck, Pedro, Gray, Pussetto.