Eddie Nketiah still suspended for Arsenal’s semi-final with Manchester City

Cedric Soares is also cup-tied.

Arsenal have no new injury worries ahead of their FA Cup semi-final with holders Manchester City.

The Gunners will be without suspended striker Eddie Nketiah and full-back Cedric Soares, who is cup-tied having featured in the competition for Southampton earlier in the campaign.

Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are definite absentees and it remains to be seen if Mesut Ozil will be involved having returned to training following a back complaint.

City’s second-choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who regularly features in domestic cup matches, has been ruled out with a muscular injury.

Regular number one Ederson will play with veteran Scott Carson on the bench.

Right-back Joao Cancelo has overcome a knock but striker Sergio Aguero (knee) remains on the sidelines.

Provisional Arsenal squad: Martinez, Macey, Bellerin, Sokratis, Luiz, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Tierney, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Ozil, Nelson, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Provisional Manchester City squad: Ederson, Carson, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Garcia, Laporte, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling, Jesus, Harwood-Bellis, Doyle.