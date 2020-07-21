Bristol Rovers take it to the Max as ‘strong and robust’ Ehmer bolsters defence

Football

Bristol Rovers have signed German defender Max Ehmer on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old recently left Gillingham after five years at Priestfield.

Rovers manager Ben Garner said: “Max is a very good defender who is proven at this level.

“He is strong and robust, being virtually ever-present for Gillingham over the past few seasons. Max is also a good passer of the ball and effective from set-pieces at both ends of the pitch.

Ehmer, who started his career at QPR, is excited to make his debut for Rovers.

He told the club’s website: “I’m ecstatic to be joining Bristol Rovers, speaking to the gaffer I got a sense of the direction of the club.

“He’s a young coach who’s looking to play the right way and that really excites me.

“I’ve played here four or five times in the past and every time it felt like a sell-out, the fans are so loud. It makes me excited and I can’t wait to get started.”