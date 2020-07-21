Crawley raid Derby for Zaid Al-Hussaini

Football

Share







The 20-year-old winger is a Rams academy product.

Crawley have signed winger Zaid Al-Hussaini from Derby on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old featured within the Rams’ youth ranks, and has also enjoyed brief loans spells at Gloucester and Potters Bar.

Al-Hussaini, who will join the Sky Bet League Two club on August 1, said: “I’m looking forward to showing everyone what I can do next season and helping the team as much as I can.

“I’m ready to get to work and hopefully we can do something special.”

Crawley boss John Yems told the club’s website: “Zaid was brought to our attention by Anton Robinson, who is a friend of mine and Lee’s from Bournemouth.

“Zaid is a great young player and is a good prospect with a lot of potential and I look forward to working with him.”