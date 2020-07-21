Villarreal make big-money offer for Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Football

The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Craven Cottage since joining in 2018.

Fulham are considering Villarreal’s big-money offer for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa following an impressive loan spell with the LaLiga club, the PA news agency understands.

The 24-year-old made a deadline-day switch from Marseille to Craven Cottage in August 2018 but struggled to make an impact as the west London club were relegated from the Premier League.

Anguissa, who still has three years left on his Fulham contract, was shipped out on a season-long loan to Villarreal last July and the midfielder looked back to his best in Spain.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been linked with the impressive Cameroon international, who the Yellow Submarine are attempting to keep at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal had the option of making the transfer permanent at the end of the season as part of their loan agreement. Fulham are understood to be considering an offer in the region of 25 million euros (GBP 22.2million) that suggest the clause has not been triggered.

Scott Parker’s side are fourth in the Sky Bet Championship and two points off the final automatic promotion spot ahead of Wednesday’s season finale at Wigan.