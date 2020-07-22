Stephen Frail appointed Dundee United assistant manager

Football

Northern Ireland national youth coach Stephen Frail has taken up the assistant manager post at Dundee United.

Frail had held the post of manager for the Northern Ireland under-17 and under-19 teams for four-and-a-half years.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough told the Irish FA: “I’m delighted for Stephen to get this opportunity.

“He has been a real asset for the development of our underage groups and the association as a whole.

“He joined on my first trip as the U21s manager to Estonia and was a huge help to me during that period.

“He has been an asset from day one and we wish him every success in this new and exciting role.”