N’Golo Kante could return to boost Chelsea in crucial clash with Wolves

Football

Share







The France midfielder has missed the last five matches with a hamstring problem.

N’Golo Kante could return for Chelsea’s crucial Premier League clash with Wolves on Sunday.

The France midfielder has missed the last five matches with a hamstring problem, but returned to full training on Friday.

The World Cup winner would boost Frank Lampard’s Blues in their quest to seal a top-four finish and Champions League qualification should he return.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to choose from an unchanged squad.

Other than aching limbs and minor niggles, the Portuguese has no new injury worries following Monday’s home win against Crystal Palace.

Striker Raul Jimenez is available after his girlfriend gave birth to their baby girl this week and defender Matt Doherty is hoping to make his 300th appearance for the club.

Chelsea provisional squad: Kepa, Caballero, James, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso, Emerson, Tomori, Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Willian, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Mount, Abraham, Giroud.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Doherty, Dendoncker, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Traore, Podence, Jimenez, Neto, Jota, Ruddy, Kilman, Buur, Vinagre, Saiss, Gibbs-White, Jordao.