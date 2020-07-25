No fresh injury worries for Leicester ahead of crucial Man Utd showdown

Brendan Rodgers has no fresh injury worries ahead of Leicester’s crucial clash with Manchester United.

James Maddison (hip) and Ben Chilwell (foot) are sidelined having missed the last few games as the Foxes chase Champions League qualification.

Christian Fuchs is out for around three months with a hip problem, with teenager Luke Thomas set to continue on the left and Caglar Soyuncu is banned.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw time to prove their fitness.

The former missed the midweek draw with West Ham after sustaining a head injury in the FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea, while left-back Shaw has missed three matches with an ankle complaint.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are the only players definitely out of Sunday’s trip to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Justin, Evans, Thomas, Bennett, Morgan, Barnes, Tielemans, James, Johnson, Mendy, Perez, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Albrighton, Gray, Iheanacho, Vardy, Hirst.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Bishop, Dalot, Fosu-Mensah, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Mengi, Laird, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Pogba, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Pereira, Lingard, Garner, Mata, Chong, James, Ighalo, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.