No new concerns for Southampton ahead of season finale against Sheffield United

Football

Share







Southampton have no new injury worries for their final game of the season at home to Sheffield United.

Jan Bednarek is back in training after missing the win over Bournemouth due to a minor muscle injury.

Yan Valery has also returned to training following his own muscle problem but Moussa Djenepo (calf) and Sofiane Boufal (thigh) remain sidelined.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will assess several players before deciding on his line-up.

Wilder has no major new injury concerns, but several unnamed players are carrying knocks and will be assessed.

Midfielder John Fleck stepped off the bench in Monday’s home defeat to Everton after a groin injury and is pushing for a recall to the starting XI.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Gunn, Lewis, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Danso, Bertrand, Vokins, Romeu, Maddox, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Hojbjerg, Smallbone, Jankewitz, Ferry, Redmond, Tella, Long, Ings, Adams, Obafemi, Valery.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, O’Connell, Basham, McBurnie, Egan, Norwood, McGoldrick, Osborn, Berge, Zivkovic, Sharp, Lundstram, Fleck, Jagielka, Freeman, Robinson, Clarke, Moore.