Glenn Whelan staying at Fleetwood after signing contract extension

UK

Share







The former Stoke and Aston Villa midfielder joined Joey Barton’s side in January.

Glenn Whelan has signed a new one-year contract with League One Fleetwood.

The former Stoke and Aston Villa midfielder joined Joey Barton’s side in January and was an ever present as the Fylde Coast side secured a play-off spot – only to lose in the semi-finals against Wycombe.

The 36-year-old Republic of Ireland international’s deal at the club expired after that loss earlier this month, but he will now stay on until the summer of 2021.

Barton told the club website: “I’m delighted to have Glenn for another season, the impact he made in the second half of the season was superb.

“He’s a player who has high standards on and off the pitch and you can’t have enough of those players around the club. I think people saw how important he was in us reaching the play-offs last season.”

Fleetwood earlier announced the departure of Kyle Dempsey, Matt Gilks, Conor McAleny, Dean Marney, James Cottam, and Gerard Garner at the end of their contracts, while Laurence Smith has agreed a one-year extension.

A statement on Fleetwood’s official website said: “The club would like to thank all departing players for their efforts during their time at the club.”