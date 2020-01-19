Arteta frustrated as Arsenal drop points

Arsenal

Share







Mikel Arteta could not hide his disappointment after seeing his Arsenal side fail to pick up all three points against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Gunners were on course for a much-needed three points as Gabriel Martinelli’s goal on the stroke of half-time put them in front, only for John Fleck to strike with seven minutes remaining and secure a 1-1 draw.

The result leaves Arteta’s side four points adrift of the Blades as they continue to struggle for a run of form following the Spaniard’s appointment in December.

It is not the start that Arteta would have been looking for and there was more than a hint of frustration from the Gunners boss when he addressed the media after the game.

Arteta admitted it was definitely two points dropped rather than one gained and said his side paid the price for not putting the game to bed much earlier.

The Blades were always in the game while it was 1-0 and Arteta was far from happy with the way his side gave up the lead and the points.

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Goal number nine of the season for Gabriel Martinelli! 👏 pic.twitter.com/sxSyu9AUfn — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 18, 2020

Arteta was, however, full of praise for Martinelli after the 18-year-old hit his ninth Arsenal goal in what was just his 10th start for the club he joined last summer.

The Brazilian was chosen to replace suspended captain and top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and missed a couple of chances before putting Arsenal ahead.

Aubameyang, watching from the stands, tweeted that Martinelli is destined to be a “superstar” and Arteta was also left impressed.

“He’s an 18-year-old kid with all the enthusiasm but as well, he’s so brave to make decisions, to threaten the opponent every time,” he added.

“He’s all the time in the middle of the goal, waiting for an opportunity to come. The fact he hasn’t played 90 minutes for a while – since an injury – but is still in the way he went about every single action is impressive.”