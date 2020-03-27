Arsenal will continue to fight for Champions League berth – Martinelli

Arsenal

Share







Gabriel Martinelli accepts Arsenal face a difficult task in trying to qualify for the Champions League but insists they are up for the fight.

Arsenal finished in the top four in 20 successive seasons under the tutelage of Arsene Wenger, however, they appeared to lose their way in the final years of his tenure.

They finished fifth and sixth in his last two campaigns at the helm and Unai Emery was drafted in ahead of the 2018-19 term to get them back in the Champions League.

Emery was unable to complete that objective as Arsenal finished fifth and, with Europe looking like a lost cause in November 2019, he was relieved of his duties.

Mikel Arteta arrival in December has seen a huge improvement on the field and they were building momentum prior to action being halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After enjoying an eight-match unbeaten streak, Arsenal sit ninth and eight points shy of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Catching the Blues will be Arsenal’s main objective when the season resumes, although fifth place, which looks much more attainable, could potentially hand them a route back into the Champions League.

Manchester United are fifth, five points ahead of Arsenal, and that position could offer up Champions League football if Manchester City fail to overturn their two-season European ban.

Martinelli, who has been linked with several clubs, may have only joined the club last summer but the Brazillian knows just how important playing in the elite European competition is to Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli – All his 10 goals for Arsenal this season pic.twitter.com/iL9bDc7MTz — Renato (@rehnato) March 26, 2020

The 18-year-old accepts that they face a huge fight to try and close the gap but insists they are ready to do everything possible to ramp up the pressure.

Martinelli told UOL Esporte : “As long as we have a chance, let’s fight for that [Champions League] spot.

“Arsenal are a great team, very traditional, and playing in the Champions League is what the club deserves.

“We know how difficult it is to get there, but we will fight for the classification as long as the chances exist.”