Aston Villa winger Trezeguet heading for Besiktas

Reports in Turkey claim Mohamed Elneny has convinced Aston Villa winger Trezeguet to join Besiktas next season.

Trezeguet only joined Villa from Kasimpasa last summer but it’s understood he could be returning to Turkey in the near future.

The Premier League outfit shelled out £8.75million to secure Trezeguet’s services, handing over a deal which runs until June 2023.

However, the winger hasn’t been able to tie a regular starting role as Villa battle against relegation from the top flight.

He was one of 12 new arrivals at Villa Park over the summer and Dean Smith has struggled to fit him in on a consistent basis due to the wealth of competition for places.

The 25-year-old did play a big role in Villa’s run to the Carabao Cup final, scoring the winning goal in the second leg of their semi-final tie with Leicester.

But reports suggest all is not well with the former Al Ahly ace and a return to Turkey’s Super Lig looks to be on the cards.

It’s claimed that he will move on in search of regular gametime even if Villa manage to beat the drop this season.

His countryman Elneny is understood to have played a key part in convincing Trezeguet that he would be well suited to Besiktas.

Elneny is currently on loan with the Turkish giants from Arsenal but is hoping to pen a permanent deal in the summer.

Besiktas boss Sergen Yalcin has hinted he could be busy in the summer after a disappointing campaign.

They currently sit fifth and could potentially suffer their joint-lowest league finish in over 20 years if they fail to improve in the final eight games of the term.

Goals have been hard to come by and Besiktas boast the lowest tally of any side currently placed in the top seven.

Trezeguet is well-regarded in Turkey, having scored 24 times in 65 appearances during his stint with Kasimpasa, and appears to be the perfect solution to their problems in front of goal.