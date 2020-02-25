Brighton take highly-rated Accies starlet on trial

Brighton and Hove Albion

Share







Brighton have taken highly-rated Hamilton defender Jamie Hamilton on trial with a view to signing him permanently some point down the line.

The transfer window may be closed but that is not stopping the Seagulls from having one eye on the future, and the talented teenager has caught the eye of the club’s scouts.

Albion are keen to take a closer look and the Ladbrokes Premiership Accies have announced that the 17-year-old will spend a few days on the English south coast.

Hamilton have issued a statement saying Hamilton will spend three days training with Brighton before he returns north on Thursday to prepare for their game against Rangers next week.

They added on their club website: “This isn’t something the club would normally agree to, however, given our close connection with previous manager Billy Reid, we’re happy for Brighton to see Jamie in their own environment.”

Hamilton, a reported target for Wolves and Burnley at the end of last season, has made his first-team breakthrough at New Douglas Park this season.

He made his full debut in a Scottish League Cup defeat at Kilmarnock in August and has made 10 Scottish Premiership appearances.

Brighton assistant boss Reid spent more than seven years in charge of Hamilton before leaving by mutual consent in 2013.

If Hamilton shines with the Seagulls over the next few days, there is every chance they will pursue a permanent deal in due course. The money involved would not be off the scale and there is a good chance Hamilton would cash in if they received an offer they could not refuse.

Hamilton, who plays in central defence, did sign a new contract with Accies in November last year and is tied to the club until the summer of 2022, which does put them in a stronger position when it comes to getting the fee they are after.