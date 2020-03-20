Burn not concerned by Seagulls tricky run-in

Brighton defender Dan Burn says the team shouldn't be too worried about their final fixtures of the season, despite a tough-looking schedule.

The Seagulls went into the unexpected Premier League hiatus caused by the coronavirus outbreak on a bad run of form, failing to win a single game since the start of 2020.

Their inability to pick up three points has seen them slowly slide towards the relegation zone and they find themselves just two points above the bottom three.

The break, therefore, might have come at a good time for Graham Potter’s side, giving them a chance to recharge the batteries ahead of the season finale.

With the Premier League stating their determination to finish the campaign, rather than declare it null and void, Brighton still have a lot of hard work ahead of them to beat the drop, especially given the teams still play on their fixture list.

🗣”You ask any player and they want to finish the season and you can’t play football without fans” Brighton’s Dan Burn on the current state of the Premier League season pic.twitter.com/QpUJeeSrDG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 18, 2020

Arsenal were due to be the visitors to the Amex Stadium last weekend before that game was postponed, while they still have to face the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Liverpool before the season ends.

While the fixtures might look intimidating on paper, Burn believes Brighton have already shown this term that they can raise their game when up against the Premier League’s elite.

Brighton have already got the better of Arsenal and Tottenham, while they battled to a draw with Chelsea at the start of the year.

Burn says those results should give the players confidence that they can pick up points during their tough run of games.

Burn told the Brighton website: “When we do start again, we’ll have to bang on it. We will have a tough run of games, but we beat Arsenal and Tottenham this season so I don’t we’re looking at the next few games thinking we’re not going to pick up any points. The reality is we’ll need to pick up points.”