Burnley v Norwich City Team News

Burnley

Share







Burnley and Norwich are expected to rotate for their FA Cup fourth round clash on Saturday as both prioritise Premier League survival.

The Clarets have moved seven points clear of the drop zone after back-to-back wins but boss Sean Dyche has confirmed he will make changes for the visit of Norwich, although he remains hopeful his side can progress.

“We will put out a team that we think can win the game,” he said. “It’s about the mentality and not letting that wander, as we’ve seen so many times with different results.”

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is set to miss out for Burnley as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Ashley Barnes has missed the last four games through injury and won’t be involved, with Ben Gibson also unlikely to make a return and Phil Bardsley a doubt with a back injury.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has also confirmed he will make changes to his side for the trip to Turf Moor.

He said: “I expect more changes tomorrow to bring fresh energy on to the pitch because we want to go into the next round. We have to deliver a top-class performance.”

Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell will both miss the FA Cup fourth round tie with respective quad and hamstring injuries. Buendia missed the defeat at Spurs last time out and Cantwell sustained his injury during that game, but Farke is hopeful both will be available for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

Adam Idah hit a hat-trick in the previous round against Preston and is expected to return to the starting XI after missing out on a place in the squad for the last two games.