Burnley rejected bids for Vydra – Agent

Burnley
Matej Vydra

Matej Vydra’s agent, Ondrej Chovanec, claims Burnley rejected multiple offers for the striker during the January transfer window.

Vydra has found life difficult since leaving Derby for Burnley on a three-year deal in the summer of 2018.

The Czech striker had attracted interest from several Premier League clubs after finishing the 2017-18 campaign as the top scorer in the Championship, hitting 21 goals.

Burnley, who had signed 2016-17 top scorer Chris Wood from Leeds United the previous summer, won the race for Vydra as they looked to boost their survival hopes.

But Vydra failed to force his way into Sean Dyche’s plans, starting just three Premier League games and making a further 10 appearances from the bench.

Wood, Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes were preferred by Dyche as the Clarets finished 15th in the Premier League.

Vydra would have been hoping for opportunities this season, however, he has only been handed 100 minutes of top-flight football with 25 games already played.

It’s no surprise that the 27-year-old was angling for a move away from Turf Moor last month but Burnley refused to let him leave.

His agent insists Vydra wasn’t short of admirers with Aston Villa, Rangers and a couple of Russian clubs keen to take him on board.

Chovanec told Sport24: “Russian clubs are showing interest in Matej. But he also had offers from Rangers, Aston Villa and one major Ukrainian club. However, Burnley decided to keep him in the squad. They are short of strikers and that was the reason.”

The frontman doesn’t appear to have a long-term future in Lancashire with Chovanec admitted his client needs regular football ahead of Euro 2020.

He added: “He still wants to leave. He wants to move to a club where he can show his qualities. He wants to play regularly ahead of Euro 2020.”

Matej Vydra Ashley Barnes Chris Woods Sam Vokes

Latest

  • Wilfred Ndidi says Leicester's performance in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea shows they are ready to "contend" this season.
    Leicester City

    Rodgers hopeful over swift Ndidi return

    Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that Wilfred Ndidi will make a swift return from his latest injury setback.

    Tom McGarry
  • perisic-bayern-munich
    Bayern Munich

    Bayern suffer Perisic training ground injury blow

    Bayern Munich midfielder Ivan Perisic has been ruled out of action for several weeks after suffering an ankle injury.

    Dan McCarthy
  • Stuart Armstrong
    Southampton

    Hasenhuttl offers positive update on recovering Armstrong

    Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes midfielder Stuart Armstrong could be back sooner than expected.

    Bobbie Jackson
  • Swansea City

    Cooper keen to pile praise on loan youngster

    Swansea boss Steve Cooper says he has been impressed by loanee Rhian Brewster's work-rate at the club, most recently on Saturday at Preston.

    Jack Ogalbe
  • Walter Mazzarri wants Torino to boost their top-four hopes in Serie A by beating Juventus in the Derby della Mole on Friday.
    Torino

    Torino part ways with former Watford coach Mazzarri

    Torino have parted ways with former Watford boss Walter Mazzarri following a run of four straight defeats across all competitions.

    Tom McGarry
  • Matej Vydra
    Burnley

    Burnley rejected bids for Vydra – Agent

    Matej Vydra’s agent, Ondrej Chovanec, claims Burnley rejected multiple offers for the striker during the January transfer window.

    Bobbie Jackson
  • Germany

    Low open to recalling German outcasts

    Germany boss Joachim Low has confirmed he would be open to recalling Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels to his squad for Euro 2020.

    Tom McGarry
  • Paul Lambert insists his Ipswich side will not give up on their Sky Bet Championship survival fight until it is mathematically impossible to stay up.
    League One

    Ipswich boss Lambert confident Towns return to form at right time

    League One promotion-chasing Ipswich Town battled their way to a goalless draw in terrible weather conditions at Oxford United on 14th January, moving to… var VUUKLE_CONFIG = { apiKey: "bc9fd4eb-d7be-4d00-87ef-b570563b015f", articleId: "488492", tags: "Ipswich Town, League1, Paul Lambert", author: "Charlie Rock", // Lang wordpressSync: true, eventHandler: function (e) { console.log(e); if (e.eventType == 'wpSync') { jQuery.ajax({ type: 'POST', data: { "action": "save_comment_to_db", "comment_ID":e.comment_ID, "comment_post_ID": e.comment_post_ID, "comment_author": e.comment_author, "comment_author_email": e.email, "comment_author_url": e.comment_author_url, "comment_content": e.comment_content, "comment_type": e.comment_type, "comment_parent_ID": e.comment_parent, "user_id": e.user_id, "comment_author_IP": e.comment_author_IP, "comment_agent": e.comment_agent, "comment_approved": e.comment_approved, "comment_date": e.comment_date, "comment_date_gmt": e.comment_date_gmt, "comment_karma": e.comment_karma, "_wpnonce": "8d4f8dc969" // WPCS: XSS ok }, url: "/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php", beforeSend: function () { }, success: function (data) { } }); } }, // Articles - recommendations in emotes and comments widget recommendationsWideImages: false, recommendationsProtocol: "", globalRecommendations: false, // Colors darkMode: false, // By Widget theme: {color: "108ee9"}, comments: { auth: { vuukle: false, password: false, facebook: true, twitter: true, google: true, disqus: true, }, hideRecommendedArticles: false, hideCommentInputBox: false, enabled: true, commentingClosed: false, maxChars: '3000', countToLoad: '5', toxicityLimit: '80', spamLimit: '90', sorting: 'latest', transliteration:{ language: 'en', enabledByDefault: false, }, }, emotes: { enabled: true, hideRecommendedArticles: false, size: '50', // icons size firstImg: '', firstName: 'HAPPY', secondImg: '', secondName: 'INDIFFERENT', thirdImg: '', thirdName: 'AMUSED', fourthImg: '', fourthName: 'EXCITED', fifthImg: '', fifthName:'ANGRY', sixthImg: '', sixthName: 'SAD', disable: [], }, powerbar: { enabled: true, defaultEmote: 1, }, }; (function () { var d = document, s = d.createElement('script'); s.async = true; s.src = 'https://cdn.vuukle.com/platform.js'; (d.head || d.body).appendChild(s); })();

    Charlie Rock
  • Bruno has praised the performance levels of Jurgen Locadia for Brighton despite him coming under fire after a poor miss at Burnley.
    News

    Locadia set for MLS move after Hoffenheim success

    Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia has agreed a deal to join Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati when the American transfer window opens on February 12.

    Aidan Perkins
  • Southampton

    Southampton ace Romeu ready for first-team battle

    Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu says he was never interested in leaving the club to return to Spain as he tries to fight for a first-team spot.

    Tom Hill