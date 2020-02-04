Torino part ways with former Watford coach Mazzarri

Torino
Walter Mazzarri wants Torino to boost their top-four hopes in Serie A by beating Juventus in the Derby della Mole on Friday.

Torino have parted ways with former Watford boss Walter Mazzarri following a run of four straight defeats across all competitions.

Mazzarri had been in charge of Torino for just over two years after originally taking over in January 2018 and he led Il Toro to a seventh-place finish in what proved to be his only full season in charge.

However, things have not gone so smoothly for the 58-year-old this term, particularly over recent weeks, as Torino have lost four games in a row and have conceded a staggering 17 goals during that time.

That sequence includes a 7-0 hammering at home to Atalanta towards the end of last month, a result that left some players in tears, while the final straw came on Sunday when they lost 4-0 at relegation-threatened Lecce.

Mazzarri leaves the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino with the club sitting 12th in the Serie A standings and 11 points above the drop zone, but the club felt the time was right to make a change before the gap between themselves and the bottom three closed any further.

A club statement read: “The President Urbano Cairo and the coach Walter Mazzarri, after an in-depth analysis on the set of situations that have now arisen, shared the decision to end the professional relationship early.

“The club wishes to thank the coach and all of his staff for the commitment, fairness, and professionalism shown in these last two years.”

Torino haven’t wasted any time in appointing Mazzarri’s successor, as they have turned to former Frosinone boss Moreno Longo, who will take charge of the team for the first time when they play host to Sampdoria on Saturday.

Walter Mazzarri Moreno Longo

Latest

  • Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear says the club are happy with their current squad ahead of the new Championship season.
    Leeds United

    Leeds legend Gray keeping promotion faith

    Leeds United legend Eddie Gray says promotion is still on this season but they must improve their home form quickly if they are to seal a Premier League return.

    Aidan Perkins
  • Wilfred Ndidi says Leicester's performance in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea shows they are ready to "contend" this season.
    Leicester City

    Rodgers hopeful over swift Ndidi return

    Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that Wilfred Ndidi will make a swift return from his latest injury setback.

    Tom McGarry
  • perisic-bayern-munich
    Bayern Munich

    Bayern suffer Perisic training ground injury blow

    Bayern Munich midfielder Ivan Perisic has been ruled out of action for several weeks after suffering an ankle injury.

    Dan McCarthy
  • Stuart Armstrong
    Southampton

    Hasenhuttl offers positive update on recovering Armstrong

    Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes midfielder Stuart Armstrong could be back sooner than expected.

    Bobbie Jackson
  • Swansea City

    Cooper keen to pile praise on loan youngster

    Swansea boss Steve Cooper says he has been impressed by loanee Rhian Brewster's work-rate at the club, most recently on Saturday at Preston.

    Jack Ogalbe
  • Walter Mazzarri wants Torino to boost their top-four hopes in Serie A by beating Juventus in the Derby della Mole on Friday.
    Torino

    Torino part ways with former Watford coach Mazzarri

    Torino have parted ways with former Watford boss Walter Mazzarri following a run of four straight defeats across all competitions.

    Tom McGarry
  • Matej Vydra
    Burnley

    Burnley rejected bids for Vydra – Agent

    Matej Vydra’s agent, Ondrej Chovanec, claims Burnley rejected multiple offers for the striker during the January transfer window.

    Bobbie Jackson
  • Germany

    Low open to recalling German outcasts

    Germany boss Joachim Low has confirmed he would be open to recalling Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels to his squad for Euro 2020.

    Tom McGarry
  • Paul Lambert insists his Ipswich side will not give up on their Sky Bet Championship survival fight until it is mathematically impossible to stay up.
    League One

    Ipswich boss Lambert confident Towns return to form at right time

    League One promotion-chasing Ipswich Town battled their way to a goalless draw in terrible weather conditions at Oxford United on 14th January, moving to… var VUUKLE_CONFIG = { apiKey: "bc9fd4eb-d7be-4d00-87ef-b570563b015f", articleId: "488492", tags: "Ipswich Town, League1, Paul Lambert", author: "Charlie Rock", // Lang wordpressSync: true, eventHandler: function (e) { console.log(e); if (e.eventType == 'wpSync') { jQuery.ajax({ type: 'POST', data: { "action": "save_comment_to_db", "comment_ID":e.comment_ID, "comment_post_ID": e.comment_post_ID, "comment_author": e.comment_author, "comment_author_email": e.email, "comment_author_url": e.comment_author_url, "comment_content": e.comment_content, "comment_type": e.comment_type, "comment_parent_ID": e.comment_parent, "user_id": e.user_id, "comment_author_IP": e.comment_author_IP, "comment_agent": e.comment_agent, "comment_approved": e.comment_approved, "comment_date": e.comment_date, "comment_date_gmt": e.comment_date_gmt, "comment_karma": e.comment_karma, "_wpnonce": "8d4f8dc969" // WPCS: XSS ok }, url: "/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php", beforeSend: function () { }, success: function (data) { } }); } }, // Articles - recommendations in emotes and comments widget recommendationsWideImages: false, recommendationsProtocol: "", globalRecommendations: false, // Colors darkMode: false, // By Widget theme: {color: "108ee9"}, comments: { auth: { vuukle: false, password: false, facebook: true, twitter: true, google: true, disqus: true, }, hideRecommendedArticles: false, hideCommentInputBox: false, enabled: true, commentingClosed: false, maxChars: '3000', countToLoad: '5', toxicityLimit: '80', spamLimit: '90', sorting: 'latest', transliteration:{ language: 'en', enabledByDefault: false, }, }, emotes: { enabled: true, hideRecommendedArticles: false, size: '50', // icons size firstImg: '', firstName: 'HAPPY', secondImg: '', secondName: 'INDIFFERENT', thirdImg: '', thirdName: 'AMUSED', fourthImg: '', fourthName: 'EXCITED', fifthImg: '', fifthName:'ANGRY', sixthImg: '', sixthName: 'SAD', disable: [], }, powerbar: { enabled: true, defaultEmote: 1, }, }; (function () { var d = document, s = d.createElement('script'); s.async = true; s.src = 'https://cdn.vuukle.com/platform.js'; (d.head || d.body).appendChild(s); })();

    Charlie Rock
  • Bruno has praised the performance levels of Jurgen Locadia for Brighton despite him coming under fire after a poor miss at Burnley.
    News

    Locadia set for MLS move after Hoffenheim success

    Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia has agreed a deal to join Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati when the American transfer window opens on February 12.

    Aidan Perkins