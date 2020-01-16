Chelsea forward targeting return this month

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic says he is working hard to be back in action before the end of the month.

Pulisic has endured a stuttering start to life in the Premier League with Chelsea and 2020 didn’t get off on a positive note.

The USA international was last seen in the 1-1 draw with Brighton on New Year’s Day but he sustained an adductor injury during training over the following days.

He had previously been struggling with a hamstring and hip problem and he is hoping to use this break to return to full health.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been coy over a date for Pulisic’s return but the 21-year-old is hoping to be back in the “next couple of weeks”.

“It’s been almost a week, and I’m just kind of taking it day by day. I’m just rehabbing every day. I’m doing my best to be back in the next week, the next couple weeks,” Pulisic said. “I don’t think it should be too long, so I’m just working every day, doing everything I can to be back on the pitch.”

The winger had to be patient for his opportunity in the first team after linking up with Chelsea over the summer.

Pulisic announced himself on the Premier League stage with a hat-trick against Burnley on October 26 and has since become a key figure for the west London side.

His latest injury hasn’t come at an ideal time with Manchester United moving within five points of the fourth-placed Blues in the standings.

Fortunately, Chelsea have coped in his absence, earning back-to-back victories at home to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and Burnley in the league.

Lampard will be without Pulisic again when they head to Newcastle on Saturday and it’s unlikely he will be available for the London derby with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on January 21.