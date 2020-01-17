No West Ham move for Chelsea star Barkley this month

Chelsea

Frank Lampard has insisted Ross Barkley will not be leaving Chelsea this month despite West Ham wanting to sign the midfielder on loan.

Barkley has just shaken off a niggling foot injury and forced his way back into Chelsea’s first-team picture, impressing in the Blues’ 3-0 Premier League win over Burnley.

Lampard criticised the 26-year-old earlier this season for lacking professionalism after a row with a taxi driver in Liverpool but has now insisted Barkley remains central to his Stamford Bridge plans.

https://twitter.com/RBarkley8/status/1216064758018969600?s=20

Asked about Barkley being linked to a West Ham switch, Lampard said: “There’s no talk here of Ross Barkley going anywhere, he’s our player.

“He’s played the last couple of games and done very well. I’ve got a lot of faith in Ross. That was news I heard just like everyone else but there’s absolutely no feeling towards that here. I’m very happy with him.”

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are understood to be pushing hard to sign Olivier Giroud this month but Lampard has insisted no deal has been agreed with Chelsea.

Former Blues manager Antonio Conte wants to link up with Giroud in Milan but Lampard again hailed the World Cup winner’s professionalism at Stamford Bridge, insisting the France international had been “nothing but great with us” and says he’s happy to keep him if nothing concrete materialises this month.

Lampard also revealed Chelsea are not on the brink of any January signings despite the club casting around for new recruits.

“There is nothing imminent, there aren’t people waiting in the wings that I don’t know about, or you don’t know about, so there’s no news on that front,” the Chelsea boss said.

The Blues are fourth in the Premier League table, five points clear of Manchester United directly below them, and go to Newcastle United on Saturday evening.