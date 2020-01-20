Chelsea’s January transfer window striker options

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says if he is to bring in any new faces in January then signing a striker will be his priority.

The Blues dominated proceedings at Newcastle on Saturday but slipped to a 1-0 defeat, as they managed just four of their 19 shots on target.

Lampard had previously suggested he would be happy to go through the winter window without adding to his squad as he was wary of making any “knee-jerk” moves after seeing the club’s transfer ban overturned.

In the wake of the loss at St James’ Park, the Chelsea boss has now conceded his team are lacking a “killer instinct in front of goal” and, as such, are always susceptible to the kind of sucker-punch Newcastle came up with at the weekend as Isaac Hayden hit a stoppage-time winner.

“If we are looking for people to bring in to the areas to win games when you are controlling it, it is scoring goals,” said Lampard.

“It’s clear from what I’m saying we know where we need to strengthen.”

We’ve taken a look at some of the strikers being linked with Chelsea as we enter the final stages of the January transfer window.

Timo Werner, RB Leipzig

Germany international Timo Werner has emerged as one potential target but there are a number of obstacles Chelsea need to overcome if they are to land the 23-year-old.

The biggest hurdle is Leipzig’s reluctance to sell in the mid-season window. The Red Bull Arena outfit are the current leaders in the Bundesliga and with Bayern Munich stuttering have a real chance to claim the German title this season. Werner may also be keen to see out the season at his current club as they battle for silverware.

Werner is under contract until 2023 so Leipzig are under no pressure to sell, and Chelsea are likely to face plenty of competition as Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have all been linked.

Moussa Dembele, Lyon

Lyon’s Moussa Dembele isn’t an out-and-out striker but he has an impressive scoring record regardless with 15 goals in 29 games across all competitions this season.

Reports have claimed Chelsea have already seen a €40million bid knocked back for Dembele and will have to raise that offer, significantly, if they are to do a deal in January.

Again they are likely to face competition, with Manchester United and Spurs also mooted as possible suitors.

Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has handed in a transfer request at PSG and an exit looks inevitable as his contract is up in the summer. Lampard has stressed his focus is on youth and signing players who have the potential to develop further and at 32 Cavani doesn’t fit that profile, but he is a proven goalscorer who would provide a quick-fix for the remainder of the campaign.

Atletico Madrid had been considered as the frontrunners in the battle for Cavani and a move to Spain does look more likely, while Manchester United have also been linked.

Lampard is a fan though, as he labelled Cavani a “great player” and admitted he could seek to sign an experienced campaigner in the winter window as his young squad may “need a bit of help.”