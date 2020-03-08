Tomori finding it tough to watch Chelsea from the bench

Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori admits he has found it tough being left out of Frank Lampard's line-up in recent weeks after making his Chelsea breakthrough this season.

Tomori has only played three times for the Blues so far in 2020, having been a regular in the first half of the campaign.

Two of the central defender’s appearances came in the FA Cup and he earned a rare start against Bournemouth in the 2-2 Premier League draw last weekend.

Antonio Rudiger’s return to the line-up has squeezed Tomori out as the German has been playing regularly alongside Andreas Christensen at the back in recent weeks.

But Tomori, who has made 22 appearances for the Blues this season, insists that he is trying to stay positive about his situation. “It’s been a difficult period for me, but I’m working hard to try and get back in the team,” said Tomori in an interview for Chelsea’s official website.