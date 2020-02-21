Parish confirms Crystal Palace boss Hodgson offered new deal

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish believes he can keep Roy Hodgson at the club for the next few years after he was offered a new contract.

The 72-year-old started his career at the club and graduated from their academy in 1965 before then returning to manage them in 2017.

Hodgson signed a two-year contract at Selhurst Park just a year after he was heavily criticised for his role in England’s exit at Euro 2016.

The Croydon-born coach was tasked with keeping his team in the top flight after they lost their first four games without scoring a goal under Frank De Boer.

Hodgson led Palace to safety, and he continues to prove his class, despite being the oldest manager to work in the Premier League.

The former Bristol City, Malmo, Inter Milan and Liverpool boss has helped Palace move into 14th in the Premier League, but their place in the top flight is not assured for next season.

Palace are six points clear of the bottom three, but they are without a win in their last eight games in all competitions.

Hodgson lamented the lack of signings in the January transfer window, with only Cenk Tosun joining on loan from Everton.

However, Parish says a new deal could be just around the corner and he is confident Hodgson will be ready to lead the team next season.

He told Palace TV: “We’ve presented a contract to Roy, we are talking to him about that, but I think everyone is pretty focused on the games.

“Roy said himself in the press the other day that he is very relaxed about the whole thing. We are very relaxed about it; I think we will get that done in the fullness of time.”

Parish has also defended the club’s business after failing to replace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka after his summer move to Manchester United.

The Eagles came close to signing West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson and Genoa forward Christian Kouame last month, but both deals fell through due to injury. Parish is adamant money will be available for Hodgson in the summer as the club try to move away from being regular relegation candidates.