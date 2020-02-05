Alex Iwobi sees similarities between new boss and old one

Everton winger Alex Iwobi says playing for new boss Carlo Ancelotti is not too dissimilar to working under his former coach at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger.

The 23-year-old signed for Everton last summer in a £40m move but sadly injury has curtailed his appearances for the side this season. As a result, he has only featured twice under the Italian since picking up a hamstring problem against his old club back in December.

Despite not playing too often under Ancelotti, he has seen enough to be able to compare him to his former Gunners boss. Iwobi broke into the Arsenal first team under Wenger in 2015 and sees a host of similarities between the two men.

“They are almost the same, thinking about it,” Iwobi told the Liverpool Echo.

“They are both very patient, they are not men of many words but when they do say something there is a lot of wisdom, they are almost the same.

“They both like to play football; it is almost like I am working with the same man, it’s not like I’m back at Arsenal with Arsene Wenger but it’s almost the same philosophy and I can buy into it easily and adapt to his plans straight away.”

The former Gunner has been missing over January and Christmas with his Hamstring problem but he started last Saturday’s comeback win over Watford at Vicarage Road and lasted for more than an hour.

He is now looking forward and hoping the problem is a thing of the past as he looks to cement his place in an Everton side eyeing a late push for Europe.

Iwobi added: “Touch wood, it doesn’t happen again. I felt a pop in my hamstring and I thought I could play on but I couldn’t so it was weird but hopefully it won’t happen again.”