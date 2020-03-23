Everton ‘made big offer for Brazilian’ but move now on hold

Everton

Share







Everton reportedly made a big-money offer for Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes and the player was set to visit before the coronavirus outbreak.

L’Equipe, cited by Daily Mercato, report that two English teams, including Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton, have made concrete offers.

An unnamed Italian club have also tabled a formal bid and those offers are understood to be between €27m and €32m, excluding bonuses.

Lille, who are currently fourth in Ligue 1 and pushing for a Champions League berth again, were apparently satisfied by the Everton offer enough to give their player permission to come over to Merseyside and make his own mind up about the ambitious project at Goodison Park.

However, that was before the Covid-19 outbreak took hold in Europe and saw travel restrictions put in place, with countries forced to close their borders in a bid to stop the spread.

That means Everton’s pursuit of the 22-year-old centre-back has gone on hold.

Lille have received offers from 1 Italian side & 2 English sides (1 is Everton) for 22-year-old defender Gabriel, according to L’Équipe, worth between €27m-€32m excluding bonuses. https://t.co/fflyNYOId4 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 23, 2020