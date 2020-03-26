Fuchs relaxed about Leicester future but ‘not in the mood for football’

Christian Fuchs is relaxed about approaching the end of his Leicester City contract and believes something can be worked out to keep him at the club.

Fuchs is currently in the USA with his wife and three children after grabbing a seat on a flight out to New York as soon as Brendan Rodgers gave his players permission to be with their loved ones when the coronavirus pandemic forced the Premier League to shut down on March 13.

Fuchs left the family apartment in Manhattan over a week ago as his family moved to their country house with a large garden and no neighbours in the wider area, about an hour-and-a-half away by car.

And while the 33-year-old says football is only a “secondary matter in the world”, he did respond to a question about whether he would be playing for the Foxes again next season.

“In this situation I only care that my family is doing well. At the moment I am not in the mood for football,” Fuchs told APA.

“But when Leicester plays in the European Cup next season, you need a big squad, so it’s difficult to reduce. And Rodgers said to me that he really wanted to keep me and we will definitely be able to work something out, so I’m relaxed in this regard.”

Speaking last month, Rodgers said he has been impressed with the attitude of Fuchs this season and the Northern Irishman confirmed talks were scheduled to start over an extension.

They are not thought to have progressed too far and with Fuchs set to be out of contract on June 30 and the season finale in doubt, there are fears he may already have played his last game for the club.

The emergence of England left-back Ben Chilwell has limited his first-team opportunities over the past couple of seasons, with only three top-flight appearances made during the 2018/19 campaign.

It has been a similar story for Fuchs this term, having featured in just eight league matches, but he is clearly valued by Rodgers.

Fuchs says he has booked a return flight to England for April 7 – more than three weeks ahead of the end of the current Premier League suspension.

“We will see how it goes on. But it doesn’t matter whether the game continues or not. Now everyone has to make sure that he stays healthy,” he added.