Bayern’s Alaba sweet on Man City move

David Alaba is keen to speak to Pep Guardiola about the possibility of a move to Manchester City this summer, according to reports in Germany.

The Bayern Munich defender has always credited the Catalan tactician with taking his game to the next level during their three seasons together at the Allianz Arena between 2013-16.

Guardiola is said to be considering Alaba as part of a deal that would see City winger Leroy Sane finally seal a move to Bavaria before the start of next season.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have also lodged notes of interest in Alaba, with Bayern insisting the 27-year-old won’t be allowed to leave unless someone meets his £70milliom price tag.

The Austria international, however, is hearing whispers about Guardiola’s interest and his representatives are attempting to establish if a switch to the Etihad is a possibility.

Alaba has previously said: “First of all he meant a lot to me (Guardiola). He took me to another level. Under him I knew I could play a lot of positions.

“Guardiola is one of the best coaches in the world, if not the best from what I have seen. He brought a new style, not only in our team (Bayern).

“We learned a lot about football and the style we played was great. He (Guardiola) is doing a great job winning titles in England in a really good way. You can see the work that he’s done over there.”

The left-back position has certainly been a problem area for the City boss ever since he arrived in Manchester and, while Alaba has been playing centrally for Bayern recently, he can operate out wide too.

Benjamin Mendy arrived at City from Monaco for £50m but a series of knee inquiries then forced Guardiola to convert midfielders Fabian Delph and Aleks Zinchenko, with varying degrees of success.