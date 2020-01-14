Klopp hoping for triple injury boost to take on United

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful centre-backs Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip and midfielder Fabinho could all be available to take on Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool entertain their traditional rivals hoping to maintain their stunning form and stay on course for a first ever Premier League title.

United stand in their way and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are the only team to take points off the Reds in the league this season after October’s Old Trafford meeting between the two ended 1-1.

Klopp’s side are 14 points clear of Manchester City in second with a game in hand and hold a huge 27-point advantage over Sunday’s opponents.

The German coach has revealed he could be boosted in the build-up to the game by the return of three senior players, with Lovren, Matip and Fabinho all expected to be back in full training following injury.

Klopp said on the club’s website: “I wait really until they are on the pitch and somebody tells me they are allowed to do the full session. It looks like Joel will be in, it looks like Fabinho will be in, maybe a day later, I’m not sure. Dejan, maybe he can be in as well.

“That means a lot and helps massively of course. But we will see how it looks. The week is very important.”

Lovren has been absent since mid-December with a thigh strain, while Fabinho and Matip have been on the sidelines for longer.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has not played since the end of November after damaging ankle ligaments and Matip has been out since October 21 with a knee problem.

The Reds’ recent lengthy injury list may have eased somewhat although Naby Keita (groin) and James Milner (hamstring) remain concerns.

Klopp is well aware just how important the United game is as they continue their title quest and look for another victory over their north-west foes.

He added: “The game on Sunday against United, we all know what people expect from us from that game. It will be a big one as well and we try to be ready for that.”