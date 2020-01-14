Aguero’s long-term future at City remains undecided

Sergio Aguero has not indicated a desire to leave when his present contract at Manchester City expires next year, senior sources at the Etihad have stated.

The Citizens’ all-time record goalscorer added to his legendary status after becoming the Premier League’s top foreign goalscorer in Sunday’s 6-1 rout of Aston Villa.

Aguero has now overtaken Arsenal’s iconic French forward Thierry Henry’s record of 175 goals during his two spells with the Gunners and he remains upbeat about City’s chances of catching table-topping Liverpool.

The Argentine’s three goals at Villa Park took his tally to 178 and also saw him surpass Alan Shearer’s previous Premier League record of eleven hat-tricks.

‘Kun’ now has the former Newcastle United and England striker in his sights when it comes to becoming the Premier League’s highest-ever goalscorer (261), although the 31-year-old said: “Too far to Shearer – he has too many goals so I don’t know – maybe I will try.”

Aguero has long been tipped to leave when his deal expires in the summer of 2021, with suggestions he wants to return to his boyhood club, Independiente, before finally calling time on his playing career.

It is understood the former Atletico Madrid man has also been sounded out about a possible switch to play Major League Soccer in the United States, with Miami and City’s sister club in New York in the mix for his signature.

However, City’s bosses are not ruling out Aguero extending beyond his decade of service, having certainly earned the right to dictate his future since his £38million arrival back in 2011.

The South American’s scoring exploits are all the more impressive as he has played almost 200 Premier League games less than Shearer, but even the prolific South American knows making up the current 83-goal shortfall to the legendary Geordie hitman is impossible in the existing contract timeframe he has left in Manchester.