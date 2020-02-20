Guardiola pledges Manchester City future once again

Pep Guardiola has pledged his future to Manchester City and has confirmed he will still be at the club next season no matter what.

The club are set to appeal against a two-year UEFA club competition ban that was dished out to them last week, but Guardiola says he is staying whatever the outcome of it.

There had been fears boss Guardiola and a number of top players would seek to move elsewhere if City are unsuccessful in challenging their sanction for breaching UEFA’s rules on Financial Fair Play.

But after watching his side ease past struggling West Ham 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, Guardiola categorically restated his commitment to the club.

Guardiola told Sky Sports: “Personally, no matter what happens I will be here next season. If the club don’t sack me I will stay here 100 per cent – more than ever.

“I say now that I will stay until the end of my contract. I will stay and continue to help them maintain this level as soon as possible. Why should I leave when I said a month ago that I love this club and I like to be here.”

The news will come as a big relief to City fans, who can look forward to having Guardiola as their manager for at least the next two seasons.

It also means the club’s star players are likely to stay, while bringing new ones in should not be a major issue if Guardiola stays.

The Spanish tactician also appears to have had enough regards all the questioning about his future and says the focus is now on the next few months and seeing the season out.

Guardiola’s loyalty was echoed by Kevin De Bruyne, who was once again integral in a commanding victory which keeps City clear of closest rivals Leicester in second place.

De Bruyne said the off-field issues would not affect the performances on the pitch as City look to seal a finishing position which would – appeal permitting – ensure a Champions League return.