Pochettino wants Prem return as Manchester United rumours resurface

Mauricio Pochettino is waiting for a new challenge and rumours linking him with Manchester United have started to hot up once again.

Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Tottenham in November last year and has been linked with some top jobs including United and Bayern Munich.

The right opportunity has not presented itself just yet, for whatever reason, but he says he is rested and raring to go again if the right job becomes available again.

Managing in the Premier League would be his preference, and the best chance of that happening could be with United, as pressure continues to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ed Woodward has insisted that United will keep faith with Solskjaer as they look to rebuild the Reds squad, but while Pochettino is out of work, the rumours will not go away.

Video: Neil Ashton and Mauricio Pochettino spotted together at Griffin Park for Brentford vs Leeds #mulive [sky] pic.twitter.com/KYR7fW8Yd1 — utdreport (@utdreport) February 11, 2020

They were fuelled even more on Tuesday night when Pochettino was spotted watching Brentford versus Leeds United, and was in close proximity to Woodward’s new PR man Neil Ashton.

Pochettino is a close friend of Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, but the rumour mongers preferred to ignore that and focus on Ashton being there instead.

One thing is for certain Pochettino is keen to get back in work and the Premier League is where he wants to be.

“To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League,” he told Skysports. “It’s going to be difficult, I know, and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens.

“I’m ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic.”

Pochettino will not be out of work for too long and there is a good chance the powers that be at United will have considered making a change by getting him on board before someone else snaps him up.

However Bayern, Real Madrid and Barcelona all seem content with their managers for now, so there are not a great deal of options out there for Pochettino, if he is after one of the very top jobs, which he will be.