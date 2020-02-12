Chelsea ready to activate clause to bring defender back

Chelsea

Share







Chelsea will activate a release clause to re-sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth for £40million this summer, reports have claimed.

The Blues sold Ake to Bournemouth for £20million back in 2017, but had the nous to include a buy-back clause in the deal that allows them first option to buy him back for double that.

In today’s market the central defender is worth more than that, so in effect they are getting a good deal despite having to pay way more than what they sold him for.

Thanks to first-team opportunities that he wasn’t getting at Stamford Bridge at the time, Ake has excelled with the Cherries and a number of top clubs have been linked with a swoop to take him away.

How much is Nathan Ake worth? 💰 pic.twitter.com/oeYK8ywFK5 — Goal (@goal) February 11, 2020

However Chelsea are in the box seat after reports claimed the clause does exist and Blues boss Frank Lampard wants to take him back.

Lampard will be looking to make a host of signings during the January transfer window, and central defence is an area that needs attention as he looks to move the club on to the next level.

At 24 years of age Ake still has his best years ahead of him and has the kind of profile that Lampard is looking for in a player.

Bournemouth did well to keep hold of the defender in the January transfer window, and the Holland international will now do all he can to help keep them in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s men face a huge battle to stay in the top flight as they are in the thick of a relegation battle, but it looks as though Ake will be playing Premier League football next season no matter what.

Other clubs who are in need of a central defender will also be in the running for Ake, but Chelsea hold the trump cards and are favourites to get him back on board.