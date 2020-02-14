Pogba open to Juventus return – Raiola

Manchester United

Agent Mino Raiola claims Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is open to returning to Juventus after Euro 2020.

Pogba left United in controversial circumstances in the summer of 2012, signing for Juventus on a free after rejecting a new deal at Old Trafford.

Sir Alex Ferguson accused him of disrespecting the club that had helped him to develop as a youth player but the midfielder felt his development was being stalled by a lack of regular football.

His switch to Serie A with Juventus proved to be a fruitful one as he was immediately handed first-team football.

The Frenchman made 27 league appearances during his debut campaign as the Italian giants won the Scudetto.

Juventus won four titles in a row with Pogba orchestrating things in the midfield, while they also claimed the Coppa Italia on two occasions.

He left Turin in favour of a return to United in the summer of 2016, with the Red Devils paying a then-record fee of £89.3million.

But his time back in Manchester has not gone smoothly and he has barely played any football this season.

Injuries have restricted him to just seven Premier League appearances and reports suggest he is keen to leave for a second time.

His agent, Raiola, has been very critical of the club over the past few months and the relationship does not look like it can be salvaged.

Raiola’s latest comments have added further fuel to the fire after suggesting an exit could be on the cards this summer.

“Italy is like home for Paul,” Raiola told reporters. “He would not mind going back to Juve but we will see what will happen after the Euros.

“Paul wants to play at the best level but he can’t escape by Manchester United if they are in a difficult situation.”