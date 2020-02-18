Pogba is set to start Manchester United comeback trail

Paul Pogba is hoping to receive permission to resume full ball work later this week, according to Manchester United insiders.

The France international midfielder will return from a short training camp at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai, having received the permission of boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to travel to the Emirates.

Pogba had surgery last month on a long-standing ankle problem which has seen him make just six starts for the Red Devils this campaign, being fitted for a cast at one stage during in his recovery period.

It’s understood Pogba will meet with his doctors in the next 48 hours and the World Cup winner is confident he will get the go ahead to start non-contact work with the ball again.

Solskjaer has bristled at suggestions Pogba may have played his last game for United, with long-time admirers Real Madrid reportedly ready to launch a raid this summer.

Agent Mino Raiola certainly didn’t help matters last week when admitting his 26-year-old client would be open to a return to his former club Juventus.

The Italian giants banked a then world-record £89m fee when they sold Pogba back to Old Trafford in 2016 and would need at least £140m to re-sign him again for the Old Lady.

Pogba has been using an underwater treadmill in Dubai and United’s conditioning team don’t think he will need much time getting up to speed once he returns to the main group.

That could be as early as the start of next month which would certainly hand United a massive boost in their quest to finish in the top four and get their hands on some silverware.

Pogba is understood to have told some of his United team-mates he still wants to quit the Theatre of Dreams at the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see if the superstar midfielder can expect to just walk back into the starting equation when he is declared fit again.