Solskjaer hints Manchester United striker Rashford may sit out the season

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed striker Marcus Rashford has not recovered as quickly as expected and may miss the rest of the season.

The England international has been trying to recover from a stress fracture in his back after suffering the injury in the FA Cup third-round replay win against Wolves on January 15.

Reports last month claimed he could miss two months of action although Rashford was adamant he would still have a part to play this season.

The 22-year-old wrote on Twitter after the game: “Blink, and I’ll be back, fitter than ever.”

Solskjaer had said he would give his forward as much time as he needed but the former Cardiff City coach has claimed the injury is worse than first feared.

Ahead of his team’s Europa League clash with Club Brugge on Thursday night, Solskjaer told reporters: “I would hope he’s playing this season. It will just be touch and go towards the end.

“Hopefully we can get through this tournament and prolong the season.

“It takes time, I’m not a doctor. I was hoping he would recover quicker than what it looks like he’s going to be out for. Another few months definitely.

“If he’s not fit enough he won’t go [to the Euros].”

England manager Gareth Southgate will be hoping Rashford can make a quick recovery, with the Three Lions also waiting for Tottenham striker Harry Kane to prove his fitness.

Solskjaer will continue to lean on Anthony Martial in the final third, while the arrival of Odion Ighalo may ease the pressure on the Frenchman.

Youngster Mason Greenwood is still waiting in the wings but the decision to let Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave may come back to haunt the Red Devils this season.

Despite their latest setback, United are unbeaten in their last four after Monday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea.