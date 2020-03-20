Matic told to keep up standards in order to win new deal at United

Manchester United

Nemanja Matic has reportedly been promised an improved two-year contract if the Serbian maintains his excellent form at Manchester United.

The Red Devils triggered their one-year extension option earlier this week, as predicted, to ensure the veteran midfielder would not be able to quit Old Trafford for free this summer.

Matic was heading for the exit door until midfielder Scott McTominay got injured over the Christmas period, giving boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer little option but to bring the 31-year-old back in from the cold.

The former Chelsea enforcer had only started two Premier League games before the festive period, with Italian giants Inter Milan speaking to his representatives about a possible switch to the San Siro.

Matic, however, has been pivotal in United remaining unbeaten in their last 10 games, claiming big wins against Manchester City, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It’s understood Solskjaer has spoken personally to the player and promised a new deal will be on the table early in the new year, including a hike in salary, should he keep producing the goods on the pitch.

After triggering Matic’s one year clause, Manchester United are in talks with the midfielder for keeping him beyond 2021. (The Athletic) #mufc #VK pic.twitter.com/J27Wyua4Xp — Manchester United Updates (@mnuupdates) March 19, 2020

Matic earns around £160,000-per-week and club insiders have revealed he is ‘more than open’ to the idea of his remaining peak years being in Manchester, such is his current contentment working under Solskjaer.

He revealed last month how the Norwegian is now winning hearts and minds at the Theatre of Dreams.

Matic said: “He is a much better manager (Solskjaer) than he was a year ago in my opinion, because now he knows our players, he knows exactly what he needs to do before the game and after the game. I think for his job, the experience is very important.”