Newcastle star Willems hopeful of securing permanent Tyneside switch

Jetro Willems is feeling optimistic that his loan spell at Newcastle United will be made full-time at the end of the current campaign.

Netherlands international Willems arrived at St James’ Park last summer on a season-long loan from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt and he has been a regular first-team fixture, making 18 Premier League appearances and scoring two goals.

The 25-year-old’s attacking qualities have received the most praise and he opened his account with a cracking strike in the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool in September, where he cut onto his right foot in the penalty area before rifling an effort into the far corner.

His second goal had a similar feel about it as the defender fired a crisp effort into the bottom-right corner in the 2-2 draw at home to Manchester City, who will need a miracle if they are going to win a third straight Premier League title this season.

Reports claim Newcastle, who are 13th in the table and five points clear of the relegation zone, do have an option to make Willems’ move permanent for a fee around £10million and the Magpies may want to move quickly as interest in the Dutchman begins to increase.

Speaking about staying on Tyneside on a full-time basis, Willems says he would like to remain with the club and he hinted that an agreement has already been reached between both clubs.

“I feel the same – I’ll keep going,” he told the Chronicle. “I heard some things that the club have already agreed with Frankfurt. I haven’t spoken to them.”

“We will see, but it will be nice. I don’t know if people think I am doing my job well but I am feeling good.”

Newcastle return to action on Tuesday when they play host to Rochdale in an FA Cup third-round replay before the Magpies welcome Chelsea to St James’ Park on Saturday in the Premier League.