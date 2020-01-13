Bees buzzing as Frank signs new deal

Brentford

Share







There certainly appears to be a feel-good factor surrounding Brentford at the moment with head coach Thomas Frank having signed a new deal.

Frank has put pen to paper on fresh terms that will keep him at Brentford until the summer of 2023 and he has certainly earned the faith shown in him by the powers that be at Griffin Park, as he currently has the Bees riding high in third place in the Championship standings.

Frank originally joined Brentford as part of the coaching team back in 2016, but he was handed the managerial reins 15 months ago when Dean Smith left the club to takeover at Aston Villa.

Things did not start smoothly for Frank, who inherited a squad decimated by injuries, and he only won one of his first 10 games in charge.

A more trigger-happy club may have parted ways with Frank on the back of such a run, but the Bees kept faith with the Dane, who led them to a respectable 11th-place finish.

The departure of leading scorer Neal Maupay, goalkeeper Daniel Bentley and full-back Yoann Barbet during the summer was a huge blow for Frank and Brentford heading into the new season and the Bees started poorly as a consequence, taking just 12 points from their opening 11 games.

Again, the Bees could have been tempted to sack Frank at that stage, but they are once again reaping the rewards for sticking with the 46-year-old, with Brentford having hit top form over recent months.

Indeed, only Middlesbrough have taken more points than the Bees in the Championship over the last 10 games and they are now just six points off the automatic promotion positions, with all the momentum seeming to be in their favour.

The Bees have not played in the top-flight since 1947, but they have arguably never been in a better position to make a return, with Frank looking to be the man to lead them to the promised land.

The former Brondby manager has also been getting the best out of a number of players, with no one having scored more goals than Ollie Watkins in the Championship so far this season, while the likes of Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo have also been earning rave reviews.

The biggest threat to Brentford’s promotion hopes would arguably be if they were to lose one of their stars during the January transfer window, although as we have seen in the past, the Bees’ scouting network is so good they would arguably be able to bring in a suitable replacement with minimum fuss.

One thing is for sure, Brentford appear to be the real deal and they could well become the 50th side to play in the Premier League by earning promotion this year.