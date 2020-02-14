Farke hoping lightning strikes twice for Canaries

Norwich boss Daniel Farke believes his side have a chance to halt Liverpool's winning run or even inflict a first defeat on the champions-elect.

Norwich pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the season so far by beating Manchester City and Farke is looking for another shock result on Saturday.

The Canaries claimed a 3-2 win over defending champions Manchester City back in September at Carrow Road but a win over the Reds would be a bigger upset, given the visitors’ form.

The Anfield outfit remain unbeaten after 25 games and have only failed to win once, a 1-1 draw at Manchester United, meaning they have managed 73 points from a possible 75 so far.

Norwich sit rock bottom of the table with just 18 points on the board so far, and Farke feels that the visit of the runaway leaders is “like a free shot” for his relegation threatened side.

“There is always hope. Everything can happen in one game,” he said ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

“In 20 games, Liverpool will probably win the most, but our game against Man City showed that when we are good at our topics, we can beat them.

“Liverpool are on fire and the best team in the world. We need an outstanding performance and spirit to have a chance – but if we are (outstanding), then we do (have a chance).”

After beating Man City, Norwich went eight home games without a win but they did end that run in their last outing at Carrow Road as they downed Bournemouth 1-0.

Getting any kind of result against Liverpool looks a near impossible task for Farke’s men but they have managed to pull out big performances against the league’s big guns and have held both Arsenal and Spurs to draws at Carrow Road, as well as claiming a point at third placed Leicester City.

Farke has urged his players to enjoy the occasion and he believes the visit of Liverpool almost allows them to forget the pressure of being rock bottom and facing a huge battle to stay up as no one will be expecting them to take anything from the game.

“It’s like a free shot tomorrow because we have to deliver in the following 11 games,” he added.

“It would be great to get one or three points tomorrow but we also want to enjoy it.”

Norwich picked up a point against Newcastle last time out and the visit of Liverpool is the start of a tough run of games as they then take on Wolves (a), Leicester (h), Spurs (a) and Sheffield United (a) in the coming weeks.