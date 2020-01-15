Norwich legend urges club to stand by Farke

Norwich City

Former Norwich goalkeeper Bryan Gunn feels the club would be foolish to part ways with Daniel Farke.

Norwich’s status as a Premier League club is looking bleak after a difficult first half of the 2019-20 season and Farke’s position has been widely speculated on.

Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Manchester United has left them rock-bottom of the division and eight points from safety.

The Canaries are without a league win since beating Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park on November 23 and are regarded by many as the favourites to go down.

With just three wins under their belt all season, including a 3-2 triumph over Manchester City at Carrow Road, it’s difficult to make a case for them staying up.

The Premier League has already seen six managers get the boot and there have been calls, albeit from a minority of Norwich fans, for Farke to be the next to go.

Sacking a manager isn’t always the best solution, as has been demonstrated on the south coast with Southampton this season.

Saints opted to stick with Ralph Hasenhuttl following their 9-0 defeat to Leicester and the Austrian has proceeded to turn things around and drag the club out of the relegation zone.

Southampton’s form is ironically one of the major reasons why Norwich’s hierarchy could be close to hitting the panic button.

They are seven points clear of the drop zone after a 2-1 win over Leicester at the weekend, while Watford’s improvement has also seen them edge into the safety of 17th.

Despite looking doomed, Gunn, who made 477 appearances for the club between 1986 and 1998, before managing the Canaries in 2009, has warned about the consequences of parting ways with Farke.

Gunn believes a knee jerk reaction could have a hugely detrimental impact and feels the German deserves the respect to at least see out the campaign.

Asked how important it is that Norwich keep faith with Farke, Gunn said: “It’s vitally important and what’s more, I’m sure they will continue to stick with him. There is a process in place at Norwich City, which began the season before they won the Championship title, which is about delivering success for the club over a long period of time.”