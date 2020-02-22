Duda still hopeful of Norwich resurgence

Norwich City’s Ondrej Duda is keeping the faith and remains optimistic when it comes to his side’s Premier League survival push.

The ailing Canaries sit rock-bottom of the table and in desperate need of revival, the 1-0 victory at home to Bournemouth on January 18 their only taste of victory in the league since the trip to Everton in November.

But attacking midfielder Duda, who swapped the relative comfort of Hertha Berlin for Carrow Road on a loan deal last month, still believes his new side have it in them to reach safety.

“Everyone speaks about wanting to stay up and in football everything is possible,” said the Slovak.

“You never know what will happen – that is why, when we still have a chance and time to change it then we have to try.”

The former Legia Warsaw man came to England after a lack of first-team opportunities in the Bundesliga left him frustrated and he has impressed in yellow, racking up a full complement of four league starts since his January move.

The challenge facing Norwich now, claims the 25-year-old, is the task of turning positive performances into results.

“The way we play is nice for people to watch and it is nice football. Maybe we haven’t had so many points, but hopefully, we start taking them because we definitely have to start winning games,” said the 36-time Slovakia international.

The Canaries travel to Wolves on Sunday afternoon, with their hosts riding high on the back of the 4-0 Europa League thrashing of Espanyol on Thursday.

Duda began his career in his homeland with hometown club MFK Snina, before joining the youth set-up at the much larger Kosice. After breaking into the first team at the age of 17, the midfielder would see out his contract before making his move to Poland.

The news of his transfer to Hertha in July 2016 was quickly dampened by an enforced seven-month break with a knee issue, but the injury did little to curtail his growth as he went on to amass 70 appearances in his spell at the Olympiastadion, netting 13 times.