Icardi urged to join Lyon in summer window

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has urged striker Mauro Icardi to join the club in the summer after meeting with the player’s agent and wife.

Icardi, who turned 27 on February 14, is currently on a season-long loan at Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan and has bagged 11 goals from 18 top-flight outings.

The Argentina hitman has also shone in Europe, scoring five times in six Champions League appearances, and rumours persist that PSG will try to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

The Parisians have the option of paying 70m euros for his services in the next transfer window, but there have also been reports that Thomas Tuchel does not want to continue working with the South American beyond this campaign.

It remains to be seen what happens and it now seems Aulus wants the player at Groupama Stadium.

He has held discussions with Wanda Nara, Icardi’s wife who also acts as his agent, and the French businessman has urged him to dismiss both Inter and PSG for a spell with Lyon.

“If he wants to play every week, he must come to Lyon,” he told Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport. “Last summer I said this to his wife. I had a meeting with Wanda Nara and she made an excellent impression as an agent.”

Icardi can be a divisive figure at times and it would be a gamble to take him. However, there is no doubting the striker’s eye for goal, with 154 strikes from 280 games throughout his career to date.