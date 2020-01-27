Championship leaders plot move for Blades forward Robinson

Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly lining up a late January offer for Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson.

Republic of Ireland international Robinson joined the Blades last summer from Preston North End and he has made 16 Premier League appearances since arriving, while also featuring three times in the FA Cup and EFL Cup combined.

However, the 24-year-old, who has netted just once in the league this season, hasn’t started a top-flight game since the 2-0 loss at Manchester City on December 29 after slipping behind Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp in the pecking order.

Reports are suggesting Chris Wilder, who has guided the club to eighth in the standings this season, could be willing to sanction a loan deal for the forward before the January transfer window closes on Friday at 11pm.

Several clubs have been linked with an offer but it is West Brom, who currently top the Championship by one point from Leeds United, who are said to be leading the race for his signature.

Baggies boss Slaven Bilic is eager to strengthen his attacking options and the addition of Robinson, who scored 12 league goals for Preston during the 2018/19 campaign, could be the extra boost the club requires.

Reports claim the Baggies are hoping to loan the English-born forward until the end of the season with an option to buy, which would be around the £8million the Blades paid for him last summer.

It remains unclear whether the Blades would accept a future fee being included in a loan deal as Wilder remains a big fan of Robinson despite giving him limited first-team opportunities over the past month.

With just five days of the window left, West Brom, who are back in Championship action on Tuesday when they make the trip to Wales to take on Cardiff City, will have to work quickly to secure a deal for the forward as other clubs are said to be weighing up offers.