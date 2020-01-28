Blades receive boost in pursuit of Genk midfielder

Sheffield United

Sheffield United could be set to snap up Sander Berge before Friday’s transfer deadline after the midfielder told Genk he wants out.

Chris Wilder was backed in the summer transfer window as he made 10 permanent signings following promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades boss has done a fantastic job to integrate the new faces into his squad and the club has far exceeded expectations.

They are currently well in the mix to try and push for a place in the Europa League, sitting just one point shy of fifth-placed Manchester United, and certainly don’t have any relegation fears.

Their exploits in the first half of the season have given Wilder licence to go back to the board with demands for further backing to build on the solid foundations.

Jack Rodwell and Jack Robinson have been added to the first team squad this month, while Kamarl Grant and Connor Leak-Blunt will link up with the under-23s.

Reports claim Berge is the latest target for the South Yorkshire club as Wilder looks to put together the final pieces of the jigsaw.

The 21-year-old currently plays his football in Belgium with Genk but it’s understood he has expressed a desire to leave this month.

He is one of a number of bright talents to have emerged from Norway over the past few years and was being courted by Liverpool and Chelsea.

Berge and his agent Morten Wivestad met with officials from Genk last week to try and work out an exit plan, according to reports.

The Norway international’s preferred destination is the Premier League and Sheffield United are prepared to offer him the opportunity to ply his trade in England.

Negotiations between the two clubs first began in the summer, however, they were unable to agree on terms and have now reopened talks over the past few days over a potential £20million switch.

Sheffield United are running out of time to get a deal over the line but reports claim a breakthrough is expected in the next 48 hours.