Werner rumours could help Spurs’ Champions League cause

Tottenham Hotspur

Share







Tottenham face RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League tie on Wednesday, with many pundits feeling Spurs have a big test ahead of them.

The German side look like serious Bundesliga title contenders this term and have already shown their ability on the European stage.

Leipzig won their group, which included Champions League regulars Lyon, Benfica and Zenit St Petersburg, losing just one game before setting up a clash with Jose Mourinho’s men.

If you want to bet on this game make sure you find a betting bonus ahead of Wednesday’s last-16 encounter.

The Bundesliga side’s build up to this game has been close to ideal, playing a day earlier (on Saturday) than Spurs and wrapping up a comfortable 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.

In contrast, their Premier League opponents played on Sunday afternoon and were involved in a five-goal thriller, with a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Aston Villa.

But something which may have a negative impact on the Germans, is the continuing speculation about their highly-rated striker Timo Werner.

According to SPORTBILD Liverpool have emerged as favourites to sign Timo Werner in the summer for a fixed fee of around €55m-€60m, depending on how successful RB Leipzig are. They go on to state that Werner would be suitable to Liverpool's system. https://t.co/desNX3AKdE — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 12, 2020

There is mounting talk that Liverpool are close to agreeing a fee – believed to be around £48million – to sign the Germany international, who has already bagged 20 league goals this term.

It is understood the 23-year-old is Jurgen Klopp’s top target this summer as the Reds look to build on their already dominant squad.

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has been keen to state this week that Werner is happy with the Bundesliga outfit.

The scrutiny will intensify on Werner and his club with Leipzig travelling to England this week for the last-16 clash at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

This is the first time that Leipzig will have face Premier League opposition in Europe and will be a good test as to the progress they have made in recent seasons.