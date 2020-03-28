Mourinho looks to veteran defender as he looks to strengthen his back line

Tottenham Hotspur

Share







Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is looking to sign Inter Milan defender Diego Godin, according to reports in Italy.

It is not the first time Mourinho has tried to sign the veteran because he attempted to land the 34-year-old two years ago when he was in charge at Manchester United and it is something of a surprise that he has been linked again as he was not pleased when he failed last time.

Mourinho was apparently unhappy with Godin as he thought the player had used United’s interest to land a better deal out of his then club Atletico Madrid.

Mourinho is expected to make major changes to the side in the summer and has been linked with a host of new defenders.

He wants both a right-back and a left-back, and also cover at centre-half, with Jan Vertonghen expected to move on when his contract comes to an end.

The defence has been poor this season as Spurs have struggled to match their form of recent years and the boss is looking for players with experience and leadership qualities. Godin falls into that bracket.

His present contract runs until 2022 but reports claim Inter would not stand in his way if he wanted to leave as he has not been overly impressive in his 16 appearances this season.

However, he is still wanted by others as Manchester United are also said to be keen.

Closer to home and Tottenham are said to have opened talks with Oliver Skipp over a new deal after the 19-year-old midfielder impressed in recent months.