Rummenigge blasts unrealistic Sane – Alaba swap report

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has laughed off reports David Alaba and Leroy Sane could be involved in a swap deal.

Sane has long been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena despite missing the entire campaign to date save for 10 minutes of the Community Shield during which he suffered a torn ACL.

The Germany international seemed keen to move to the Bundesliga giants although Bayern have recently baulked at his wage demands and it appears he will stay put at the Etihad Stadium.

However, a recent report claimed the German champions were happy to offer City Austria defender Alaba in order to facilitate a move in the opposite direction for Sane.

But Rummenigge is lending no weight to the rumours and feels they are no more than stories despite Alaba’s respect for Pep Guardiola.

“As I’ve heard, rumours are circulating that we would like to hand David Alaba over to Manchester City in exchange for Leroy Sane,” he told TZ. “In addition, I say very clearly: This is Grimm’s Fairy Tale and has nothing to do with reality.”

Both players will be out of contract at the end of the 2020-21 season and so the respective clubs will not want to risk losing their prized assets for nothing.

The current pandemic has thrown into question when the summer transfer window will be open for business.

However, it seems likely Sane’s future will be up for discussion once again when the sport and world returns to something resembling normality.