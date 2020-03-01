Pearson cannot celebrate Watford win and turns focus to Palace

Watford

Share







Nigel Pearson says he is not able to truly celebrate Watford’s win over Liverpool because he is already looking towards the next game.

Watford became the first team in the Premier League this season to beat the Reds with a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road, and boosted their survival hopes in the process.

Everyone would have had Liverpool down for an away-day banker, but the Hornets had other ideas.

A second-half brace from Ismaila Sarr put the Hornets in control before the Senegal attacker set up Troy Deeney 18 minutes from time to provide the cherry on top of a fine performance from Pearson’s side.

After creating the better chances in the first half, the Hornets made their dominance count when Sarr opened the scoring in the 54th minute from Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cross.

WHAT A DAY.

WHAT A WIN.

WHAT A CLUB. Goodnight, Watford fans 💛#WATLIV pic.twitter.com/I3d41ROOKp — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 29, 2020

Watford made it 2-0 six minutes later when Deeney produced a wonderful through ball for Sarr to race away on goal and he showed great composure to chip the onrushing Alisson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s poor back pass allowed Sarr to get in again with 72 on the clock and he laid back for Deeney to curl home and send Vicarage Road into pandemonium.

The 3-0 win took Watford out of the relegation zone on goal difference, but Pearson insisted now was not the time to get carried away.

“I wish I could enjoy the good times a bit more,” the 56-year-old admitted. “I am already looking at the next game in my own mind.

“It is very satisfying and it is good to get reward for everybody’s work. My job is to steer the ship and try to keep some perspective in terms of where we are.”

There are still 10 games remaining and Pearson admits there is a lot of work to be done and catching up to do if they are to get out of trouble.

Next up is a trip to Crystal Palace, followed by Leicester at home and then a trip to Burnley.